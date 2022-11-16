© 2025 WFAE

Full Coverage: Roe v. Wade
In a 6 to 3 decision on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing the court's 50-year-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion. The court's action also set off trigger laws that banned or severely restricted abortions in some states and prompted protests across the country.

Majority of South Carolina voters support abortion rights with some restrictions, poll shows

WFAE | By Jeanne Davis
Published November 16, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST

The majority of South Carolina voters favor the right to an abortion under some circumstances, according to a new Winthrop poll conducted prior to the midterm elections.

Eighty-six percent of respondents said a woman should be able to terminate a pregnancy that threatens her life or health. That number was 80% among Republicans and 92% among Democrats.

Eighty-two percent of respondents said a woman should be able to end a pregnancy that is the result of rape, with 75% of Republicans agreeing and 91% of Democrats agreeing.

When asked if a woman should be able to obtain an abortion for any reason, support among South Carolinians dropped to 46%, with a fourth of Republicans and three-fourths of Democrats in favor.

The poll surveyed 1,298 residents over a 15-day period. It included unaffiliated voters but their opinions were not isolated.

South Carolina currently has a six-week abortion ban on the books, though it is currently not in effect as the state supreme court considers whether it violates state privacy laws. Attempts to pass a stricter ban last month failed because of opposition in the state senate.

As it stands, abortion is legal in South Carolina up to 21 weeks and six days.
Jeanne Davis
